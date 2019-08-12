The NHI health plan raises some serious concerns

There can be few people – of whatever socio-economic status – who are totally happy with the country’s health system, private or government.

So, on the face of it, a scheme like the National Health Insurance (NHI) – which promises affordable universal health care – is to be welcomed.

The government’s health systems are, in many cases, overcrowded, underfunded, understaffed and frequently accused of abusing patients either through incompetence or rudeness.

On the other hand, private health care – funded largely by the contributions of middle class citizens to medical aid schemes – has seen costs spiral out of control.

Medical aid companies which, in theory, should be “not for profit” organisations, are making billions, while at the same time fighting medical practitioners and members to dodge paying out on claims.

The NHI, though, is not only vague, it is premised on the old socialist mantra “take from the rich to give to the poor”. The problem is that the taking will be from the long-suffering middle class, not the wealthy, who will continue to enjoy their private health care no matter the cost.

Middle class people will no longer have any control over their medical contributions, nor how they obtain health care.

Fears have been expressed that, in trying to drastically reduce what is effectively “capitalist medicine”, the government will accelerate the already serious brain drain of medical personnel.

It is also a major worry that the ANC now wants to centralise all money in the medical system under its control.

It has failed at virtually everything it has turned its hand to – in particular parastatal companies – so the prospects of it succeeding in the health sector look vanishingly small.

That huge pool of money is even bigger than the pot that was stolen in state capture. Maybe that’s the real motivation…

