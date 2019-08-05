Need to watch out for your dogs

An expert has warned that pets are far from being safe, revealing that as many as 1,000 dogs are poisoned in South Africa each week.

Last week, up to 40 dogs were poisoned in Florida, Roodepoort, alone.

But according to Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, director at the Griffon Poison Information Centre, this alarming statistic is not a new trend.

“The poison that is used is very potent – around 97% of animals that are poisoned die,” said Verdoorn, who added that the poison was usually placed in Vienna sausages, Russians or mince and fed to the dogs.

Homes are easy targets for housebreaking or theft once the dogs are dead.

“This has been going on for years,” said Cora Bailey, director of Community Led Animal Welfare.

“It is a massive problem. This poison is being sold everywhere.

“Keep your dogs away from your front yard. And let them sleep inside at night. This is safer for you and obviously for your dog. Criminals are more reluctant to enter a property where the dog can alert homeowners,” said Bailey, urging the public to report incidents of poisoning to the police.

The poisoning of dogs is cruel and barbaric. We owe it to our loved ones to rethink how we keep them safe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.