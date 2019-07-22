The SA women’s netball team deserves respect too

At a time when SA badly needs heroes, this weekend produced a few who stood up to remind us that, perhaps, we are not as bad as we sometimes think we are … and reminded us that greatness need not always have to belong to other nations.

There was Herschel Jantjies, named man of the match for the two scintillating tries his scored in the Springboks’ emphatic 35-17 triumph over the Wallabies at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Akani Simbine caused a surprise in the London Diamond League 100 metres, beating Zharnel Hughes and former world champion Yohan Blake.

Sadly, though, by early yesterday, many sports news sites had all but forgotten the other South African heroes of the weekend: the Proteas women’s netball team, who went down 55-53 to Australia in the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup.

It was the first time the national side had got to that stage of the tournament in 28 years … and they gave the Aussies a huge fright.

They won friends and fans from across the board during their time at the tournament.

So, let’s remember Lenize Potgieter, Maryka Holtzhausen, captain Bongi Msomi and coach Norma Plummer with the same respect.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.