Watch out for the Proteas, Aussies

After Australia’s demolition of New Zealand in their most recent Cricket World Cup match and South Africa’s dismal record in this competition, there would be few backing the Proteas for a win when the sides meet in the final group match on Saturday.

Yet, we would warn the Australians to stand by to get thumped.

This is not because South Africa is the best in the world – we have clearly proved in this tournament that we are not – nor that a wounded Protea is a dangerous proposition.

The one thing you absolutely can rely on from our national cricket team is that, when there is nothing at stake, they will play out of their skins.

So, apart from Australia having to watch out, we predict that, until the next World Cup in four years’ time, our boys will give the best teams in the world a klap.

In this World Cup, we didn’t do well enough to choke – which should happen when you seize defeat from the jaws of victory. We were never close to victory in the important matches – and Friday’s win against Sri Lanka just emphasised that.

We might have a bit of talent – but we don’t have Big Match Temperament.

