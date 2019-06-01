Faf’s Proteas can only get better

As a Proteas fan, you have a choice to have “the glass is half full” or “the glass is half empty” attitude.

After Thursday’s klap by England, there are probably many South African cricket lovers who are wavering between the two. The optimists say the 104-run defeat by England in the World Cup opener was against the best team in the world, which was playing with undoubted home ground advantage.

Also, the loss does not mean that we are on our way out of the tournament. Plenty of dramas can still unfold and form books can mean little. On the other hand, we should have, in this modern age of batsmen being king, been able to chase down a reasonable 312 for victory.

That Faf du Plessis and company stuttered to not much over 200 was poor, to be kind. On this newspaper, however, we err on the optimistic side: we shudder at the thought of the Proteas not making the semis, almost as much as we cringe at the thought of having to put a picture on our front page of England or Australia (our arch foes) hoisting that trophy.

Also, we are now underdogs and there is really only one direction we can go from here … up.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.