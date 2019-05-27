Brexit: common sense must prevail

A British political commentator, speaking about the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May, noted that a future leader of the UK would be chosen by a party which has only 100,000 members… “and most of them are old white men like me!”

It may have been said only half in jest, but the observation about Britain’s future is apt. The contenders within the Conservative Party are white men, a number of them clearly hankering after the glorious Imperial past, where Brittania truly ruled the waves and had no need of “Continentals” to tell it what to do.

That’s why they are hellbent on getting out of the European Union, deal or no deal, and no matter the potential damage to the economy. Of course, another white man, David Cameron, set the awful Brexit juggernaut in motion in 2016, underestimating the very real fear of the middle class about immigration and Euro capriciousness and the potential for rabble-rousing populist politicians to take advantage.

We hope that, eventually, common sense prevails over jingoism and that the UK fashions a deal with the EU rather than crashing out … or better still has another vote on leaving.

A battered and weak Britain is good for nobody.

