Familiarity seems to be key in signing soccer coaches

Ernst Middendorp will take charge of Kaizer Chiefs for only the fourth match of his latest spell at the Amakhosi helm, when they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to FNB Stadium in an Absa Premiership match this afternoon.

And yet, by no means is Middendorp the newest coach in South Africa’s top flight, the festivities also filled with a splurge of coaching changes. Fadlu Davids parted ways with Maritzburg United, replaced swiftly by the well-travelled Muhsin Ertugral.

Clinton Larsen’s poor run with Golden Arrows this season also saw him head to the exit, with Steve Komphela leaving Bloemfontein Celtic to take over at the KwaZulu-Natal side.

It has been a real merry-go-round – Ertugral has coached both Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Santos, Golden Arrows, MP Black Aces and Ajax Cape Town, who he was unable to save from relegation only last season.

Middendorp, as well as Chiefs, has coached Maritzburg United, Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United. Komphela, meanwhile, went from Kaizer Chiefs straight to Celtic at the start of this season, and has also taken the helm at Maritzburg United (twice), Free State Stars and Platinum Stars, not to mention Manning Rangers and Dynamos at the start of his club coaching career.

Familiarity appears to be the main attraction for club owners.

