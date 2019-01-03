Well done to the class of 2018

Today the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results are released. A day later the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results follow suit.

We understand it has been a stressful time for some Grade 12 pupils, and an exciting time for others, since the examinations started in October.

Over the next few days there will be joy, tears and disappointment as pupils will be hoping their results open doors to a better future. Even then there is the unfortunate reality that many will battle to find places at tertiary institutions or jobs in the marketplace going forward.

To our young adults, whether you have achieved the results you desired, or didn’t quite reach your expectations, we are proud of you. For those that battled, all is not lost. There are other options available to you as you look to start the next chapter of your lives.

This year, 629 141 full-time and 167 401 part-time pupils sat down for the NSC examinations, while 12 372 pupils sat for exams with the IEB and 2 415 with South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Saica).

To the class of 2018, well done. Getting this far could not have been easy.

We wish you all the best in the future, regardless of the outcome of the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.