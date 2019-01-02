Dare Liverpool fans start dreaming of EPL title?

It’s early days yet, but Liverpool fans are starting to dream of a first English Premier League title – a triumph that would end a 29-year drought of England’s top league title, having last captured the coveted crown in 1989-90.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool finished the year unbeaten and leading the standings halfway through the 2018-19 season, after stretching their lead at the top with a 5-1 rout over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Liverpool finished the year with 17 wins and just three draws as they push for their first English Premier League title since it changed from the First Division to the Premier League in 1992-93, having won the First Division title 18 times.

With Liverpool in such wonderful form, it makes tomorrow night’s clash between the Reds and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a massive fixture. City, the defending champions, must end Liverpool’s invincible season so far if they are to get back in the tight title race.

Klopp resisted the temptation to look too far ahead.

“I’m not the smartest person in the world but I’m really not an idiot. It’s not important how many points you are ahead in December… If we drop three points the next headline will be: ‘Are they nervous?’” he said.

Wise words indeed.

