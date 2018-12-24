Pitch up for Proteas this Boxing Day

Test cricket returns to South Africa for the first time in nine months when SuperSport Park in Centurion hosts the first of three Tests between the Proteas and Pakistan, starting on Wednesday.

It’s been an up and down year for the Proteas in the Test arena, with Faf du Plessis’ men defeating world number one India 2-1 at home in January before fighting their way back to beat Australia 3-1 in March.

They lost the first match in a series that will forever be known for Sandpapergate, following the ball-tampering scandal involving the Australians in Cape Town.

The scandal rocked world cricket and the subsequent bans of three of Australia’s players, including captain Steve Smith, sent the world powerhouse scurrying for cover as they looked to restore the support of their disappointed faithful.

But the Proteas came crashing back down to earth mid-year in Sri Lanka, when they were emphatically outplayed in both Tests on the subcontinent.

Pakistan arrive in SA having being stunned by New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

Before that they had enjoyed a solid run, but they will know they have to be at their best if they are to reverse a poor record against the Proteas in SA.

However, they have some inside knowledge from former SA national coach Mickey Arthur and some exciting cricketers in their squad who could well buck the trend against a South African side that is far from settled and hit by injuries.

Boxing Day Tests have not been well supported in the past, with the fixture alternating between traditional hosts Durban and Port Elizabeth in recent years.

SuperSport Park, with its family-friendly grass embankments, is a wonderful place to watch cricket – provided the rain stays away.

Come and do your bit for the Proteas by supporting them in Centurion – if you’re not away for the festive period.

