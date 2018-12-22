; Mboweni making all the right moves – The Citizen
 
Editorials 22.12.2018 08:34 am

Mboweni making all the right moves

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ African News Agency (ANA)

Let’s hope for a prosperous 2019.

Any move to fix SA’s ailing economy is welcomed, which is why Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s discussion colloquium with economists and academics yesterday is a step in the right direction. Mboweni arranged the colloquium after admitting the economy was not growing at the rate the government wanted.

In attendance were Harvard University professors Ricardo Hausmann and Robert Lawrence, ministers of economic development and trade and industry, and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyakgo, government officials and private sector experts.

“The population is not going to wait for the economy to grow. We all want South Africa to succeed,” Mboweni said. “We will reconvene in a smaller group in January. This will be in preparation for the Cabinet strategic session. We would not have completed the work by then, but the conversation will continue until mid-2019.”

We welcome any fresh ideas and solutions to boost our economic growth, especially in light of us coming out of a technical recession recently. Let’s hope for a prosperous 2019.

