Joburg police chief is out of touch with reality

The scores of people attacked by a pack of criminal hyenas near the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in the early hours of December 3, following the Global Citizen Festival, will, no doubt, be somewhat surprised to hear that the city’s police chief, David Tembe, said his officers did what they were supposed to that day.

According to him, crime prevention that night was only third on the priorities list, after traffic control and staffing “43 points” in and around the stadium.

From reports of the victims of the sustained robberies and abuse by lawless gangs of thugs outside the Sasol garage near the stadium, the cops were conspicuous by their absence.

And, even when robbery and assault victims appealed for help to the police they did find in the area, they were not helped.

Tembe did not respond directly to reports that many officers reported hours late for duty and that the traffic control was chaotic.

He seemed proud of the fact that seven arrests of criminals were made near the garage.

Chief, perhaps you should rethink your instructions for future events and remember that protecting citizens is your primary responsibility.

And while you’re at it, look up the definition of “satisfactory”.

