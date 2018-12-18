Desperate need of good rain soon

Without wanting to sound flippant, there is a bigger, short-term issue about land – other than expropriation without compensation – facing this country as it heads into 2019.

That is rain … or lack of it. In many parts of the country – but particularly in the critical maize-producing regions – rainfall has been below average. This has resulted in delayed sowing or in reduced crop sizes as early plantings have been hammered by the dryness and the heat.

Unless we get the improved rains the weather forecasters predict will come between now and February, then the consequences could be dire for consumers. Food prices will likely increase and there may even be shortages if harvests do not meet expectations.

In addition, there is uncertainty globally – everything from Brexit to US trade actions and oil price volatility – which complicates our food security picture even more.

Farmers are still planting, despite the uncertainty over whether or not their land might be seized in the future. And what happens in next year’s election in South Africa could also severely hit confidence.

But, the reality is that, without good, widespread rains soon, our farmers – and consumers – could be feeling the impact on dinner tables.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.