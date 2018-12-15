Mr Clean-Up Khawe didn’t sit well with ANC

We would like to know what is really behind the prolonged battle within the ANC in Gauteng to get Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe to resign.

It looks simple enough. Khawe cannot, in local government regulations terms, hold down two jobs – and get two salaries. That is the point made strongly by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has been pushing for him, not only to resign the mayoral post, but also pay back that part of his double salary.

But the other side of the coin – as espoused by those inside the ANC who know what Khawe has been up to – is that the mayor had some serious business he needed to get finished before he stepped down.

And that business has to do with the ongoing and embedded corruption in Emfuleni which has, over the last 10 years, virtually destroyed service delivery and even threatened the environment through sewage spills into the Vaal River.

Khawe has been instrumental in handing over a number of cases of corruption and theft to the Hawks … so perhaps his Mr Clean-Up image did not sit well with his ANC comrades, who are not exactly known for their commitment to clean government.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.