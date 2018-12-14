; EFF, BLF turning up the heat over land spells trouble – The Citizen
 
Editorials 14.12.2018 09:45 am

EFF, BLF turning up the heat over land spells trouble

Andile Mngxitama speaks outside the Randburg Magistrates' Court. Photo: Sonwabile Antonie

Andile Mngxitama speaks outside the Randburg Magistrates' Court. Photo: Sonwabile Antonie

The problem is that the ANC appears to be allowing the radicals to make the running, especially when it comes to race-baiting.

Given that the ANC has already decided land expropriation without compensation is going ahead – and that parliament has already set the wheels in motion – the goal of land restitution and redress would appear to be in sight for black people.

So why is it that the heat is getting turned up by the radical elements in our body politic: the EFF and the BLF?

Perhaps they – and their supporters – are impatient. That would be understandable, because the ANC has done very little in the past quarter of a century to tackle the thorny issue of land.

More likely, though, is that both the EFF and the BLF need to make a huge fuss about land and its associated bogeyman, white racism, if they are to remain relevant to the extent they can ever challenge the ANC in an electoral fight.

The BLF is, we believe, an idiotic, racist, idiosyncratic rabble, which will never be a major factor in South African politics. The EFF, on the other hand, is something else. Its leaders have a political astuteness and talent for tapping into centuries-old grievances – along with a mercenary ability to shack up with anyone ideologically or commercially to bankroll them, which makes them a significant, and long-term, political player.

The problem is that the ANC – a party founded on non-racialism – appears to be allowing the radicals to make the running, especially when it comes to race-baiting.

One would hate to think that this is because many in the current ANC share some of those racist, radical views … So it is much easier to believe the ANC’s own internal stresses are muting those who would speak out in the way Mandela would, had he still been alive.

But none of this bodes well for the future of our country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mngxitama should be prosecuted for ‘racist’ remarks – ANC stalwarts 14.12.2018
Most owners of land don’t want to share 14.12.2018
EFF will not ‘suppress’ the rights of Hlaudi and De Lille’s parties 13.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.