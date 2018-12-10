Baroka FC prove to be giant-killers

An enthralling Telkom Knockout final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday saw Baroka FC stun Orlando Pirates to lift their first ever top flight trophy.

Wedson Nyirenda’s Limpopo side proved themselves to be giant-killers throughout the competition, also taking down Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits en route to the title.

For Nyirenda, it was a tremendous achievement in his first few months coaching in South Africa. The Zambian proving himself an astute tactician.

Pirates did contribute to their own downfall, in particular Marshall Munetsi, whose awful challenge on Vusi Sibiya, with the game goalless in the first half, deservedly saw the Buccaneers reduced to ten men. Victor Gomes is a referee known for being a bit card-happy, but no one could rationally dispute this decision.

Pirates have to be praised for the resolve they showed after that in twice coming back from a goal down to take the game to a penalty shoot out. The Buccaneers had chances to win the game in normal time too, but the simple fact is that their trophy drought continues, and they have now lost the last three cup finals they have played in.

As for Baroka, they have won the first cup final they have ever played in, and have illustrated again the unpredictability of the Premier Soccer League.

