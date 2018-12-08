Bucs need to be wary of Baroka in Telkom Knockout final

Orlando Pirates have a great chance to prop up their fine form in 2018 with some silverware today, as they take on Baroka FC in the final of the Telkom Knockout at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Buccaneers have not won a major trophy since 2014, when they lifted the Nedbank Cup, and while there has been a vast improvement since Milutin Sredojevic took over, Pirates now need to back that up with a trophy. Sredojevic’s team may well not find it easy, however, against cup giant-killers Baroka, who are coveting a first major top flight trophy in their short history.

Baroka burst onto the scene with their performances in the Nedbank Cup, where they famously took down Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs as a Vodacom League side in 2011.

Now firmly entrenched in the Absa Premiership, Baroka have already ended the Telkom Knockout dreams this season of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits. Zambian Wedson Nyirenda looks an astute choice as head coach, and Bakgaga are on a good run of form, winning their last three games in all competitions.

Then again, Pirates are on a better roll, unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, and on top of that, the Buccaneers have never lost to Baroka. Most signs point to a Buccaneers win, but they must be wary of Baroka’s bite.

