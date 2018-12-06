 
Editorials 6.12.2018 09:40 am

Your country needs you, Batohi

(In pic - Adv Shamila Batohi addressing members of the media at the Union Buildings) President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Adv Shamila Batohi as National Director of Public Prosecutions. She started her public service as a junior prosecutor in the Chatsworth magistrates’ court in 1986 and steadily rose through the ranks to become the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu Natal. She was seconded to the Investigation Task Unit established by President Nelson Mandela in 1995 and later served as the first regional head of the Directorate of Special Operations based in KwaZulu-Natal. For much of the last decade, she has served as a Senior Legal Advisor to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Union Buildings, Pretoria, 04/12/2018. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Batohi is expected to begin doing what some of her predecessors could – or would – not: bring Zuma and his cronies to book for state capture.

Shamila Batohi might be about to sip from a poisoned chalice after accepting the appointment as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

In the past 14 years, seven people have held the office of national director of public prosecutions and all of them have departed for reasons related to the behaviour of one man: former president Jacob Zuma.

Now, Batohi is expected to begin doing what some of her predecessors could – or would – not: bring Zuma and his cronies to book for state capture.

This time, though, the NPA chief is starting in a new era of hope and justice as the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to root out corruption. It may well be too late to recoup the billions lost through the looting and mismanagement of government and state-owned enterprises, but it should never be too late to hold people accountable.

If Batohi manages to do that – or even just continues to promote the process already in motion – she will be doing her duty.

The thin judicial line which separates order from anarchy in this country needs all the bolstering it can get.

And we wish Batohi all the strength she will need for the battles ahead.

