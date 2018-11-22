 
menu
Editorials 22.11.2018 12:30 pm

Time is running out for tackling poachers

A rhino carcass that was poached in the Malelane section of the Kruger National Park, 21 August 2018. Picture Neil McCartney

A rhino carcass that was poached in the Malelane section of the Kruger National Park, 21 August 2018. Picture Neil McCartney

Dedicated environmental crime courts need to be set up as a matter of urgency.

Given the parlous state of the criminal justice system, it’s not surprising that poachers and other environmental criminals are starting to get away with it.

Even though South Africa has some of the best environmental protection legislation in the world, the lack of capacity to translate, then apply, the laws means they are in danger of becoming toothless.

Part of the reason for the problem in processing poachers through the justice system is that policing on the ground – and specifically in Kruger National Park – has been so successful.

According to the department of environmental affairs, there were 530 rhino poaching-related cases on the court roll in September. These involved 750 accused and close to 300 trial-ready cases.

The courts and the prosecution authorities – who deal with such cases as part of their already heavy workloads – are being swamped. On top of that, there was a recent spat between the Kruger National Park and a magistrate at Skukuza, Simon Fankomo, who was alleged to have been giving bail to repeat offenders and handing down shockingly light sentences.

All of those involved in the fight against poaching are unanimous about what needs to be done.

There needs to be a separate system for dealing with poachers. This would include specialised detectives, forensic experts, prosecutors, magistrates and judges … and they should work only on these sort of crimes.

Dedicated environmental crime courts need to be set up as a matter of urgency.

At the same time, there needs to be strong action taken against anyone in the criminal justice system who is guilty of corruption, or perverting the course of justice.

These issues need to be tackled now. Time is rapidly running out and the damage caused by these crimes – whether to animals or the environment – is often irreversible.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why many poachers get away with it, and a crisis at hand 21.11.2018
How US war on drugs helped fight African wildlife poaching and corruption 3.11.2018
Mom sues dog owner over Rottweiler attack 3.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.