19.11.2018

New world order in rugby is good

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa breaks away for a try during The Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and the Springboks at Westpac Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

This weekend, we heaved a sigh of national relief when the Springboks scraped to a 26-20 win against Scotland, but it was the All Black loss that mattered most.

Not long ago, South African rugby fans would have dismissed the prospect of the Springboks being beaten by a Northern Hemisphere team.

The “big boys” in international rugby were us, the All Blacks and Australia.

No doubt there were those back at home who – remembering past glories – carped that these Springboks were not as good as those from some vague period known as the “good old days”.

That attitude ignores a very important reality: the Springboks have not got worse; world rugby, overall, has just got a lot better.

Countries once considered no-hopers are now sides to be taken seriously (OK, we won’t mention Japan) and the fact that rugby players and – critically – coaches now ply their trades all over the world has meant a fascinating cross-pollination has been occurring right under the noses of fans.

Confirmation of that came on Saturday night, when Ireland beat the number one All Blacks 16-9 in Dublin, becoming the first side since 1995 to prevent the New Zealanders from scoring a try in a Test match.

We love this new rugby world order.

