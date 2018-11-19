New world order in rugby is good

Not long ago, South African rugby fans would have dismissed the prospect of the Springboks being beaten by a Northern Hemisphere team.

The “big boys” in international rugby were us, the All Blacks and Australia.

This weekend, we heaved a sigh of national relief when the Springboks scraped to a 26-20 win against Scotland.

No doubt there were those back at home who – remembering past glories – carped that these Springboks were not as good as those from some vague period known as the “good old days”.

That attitude ignores a very important reality: the Springboks have not got worse; world rugby, overall, has just got a lot better.

Countries once considered no-hopers are now sides to be taken seriously (OK, we won’t mention Japan) and the fact that rugby players and – critically – coaches now ply their trades all over the world has meant a fascinating cross-pollination has been occurring right under the noses of fans.

Confirmation of that came on Saturday night, when Ireland beat the number one All Blacks 16-9 in Dublin, becoming the first side since 1995 to prevent the New Zealanders from scoring a try in a Test match.

We love this new rugby world order.

