 
menu
Editorials 17.11.2018 09:10 am

Vytjie Mentor damages state capture inquiry

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is pictured during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 29 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is pictured during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 29 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The danger in accepting her emotional and sometimes incorrect testimony is that the guilty parties might use it to evade the truth themselves.

The sad thing about the Vytjie Mentor saga is that whatever she may have been able to contribute to exposing state capture will forever be clouded by the fact that she has put her own credibility at issue by being wrong so many times.

The latest was this week, when she admitted – via a letter from her lawyers – that she had mistakenly identified Fana Hlongwane as a key player in state capture.

According to her testimony during the second week of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Mentor testified that Hlongwane was present when she met with then president Jacob Zuma. While she maintains the man with Zuma at a meeting she attended was businessman Hlongwane, it was pointed out that she had previously named Brian Hlongwa in a book she wrote.

Now she’s admitted that she identified the man despite not knowing what Hlongwane looked like – and even having to google his image to see who he was.

The last thing we need at this juncture in the inquiry is loose cannons, and Mentor is undoubtedly one.

The danger in accepting her emotional and sometimes incorrect testimony is that the guilty parties might use it to evade the truth themselves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC deployment makes state capture inevitable 17.11.2018
Statistics SA disputes Manyi’s testimony at state capture inquiry 16.11.2018
Zondo warns of ‘serious consequences’ of Mentor’s evidence 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.