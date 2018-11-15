There’s an oft-used saying about “out of Africa, there’s always something new”.

Here, on the southern tip, we have our own version: “Out of Limpopo, always something outrageous.”

We emphasise we are not pointing at ordinary residents, but we are indicating your politicians and senior civil servants.

That lot, collectively, have brought you the VBS Bank disaster. And don’t forget that the Fighter-in-Chief, Julius Malema, hails from that part of the world.

His On Point Engineering company’s roads in the province are said to be sub-standard and he himself still hasn’t got himself out from under the mess of his tax affairs.

So nothing should surprise us.

Yet this week, we reported on a R35 million school – furnished at an additional cost of R4 million – which has been stripped and carted away by the local community. It hasn’t been used since it was completed five years ago. Now it is used – as a sex and drugs den.

This in a country where children are still drowning in pit toilets at schools without proper sanitation.

The provincial department of education claims the school will open in January. But presumably it will have to be rebuilt first … and the hookers will have to be ejected.

