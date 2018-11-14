Lions need all the help they can get

It used to be believed, in conservation circles, that lions required no special protection because they were not a threatened species.

That was before the ugly phenomenon known as canned lion hunting took hold, especially in this country.

And that was also before Asian traditional medicine dealers began pushing up demand for the bones of lions and tigers … much the same way as their demand has led to the near extermination of black and white rhinos across Africa.

The magnificent king of the beasts is now under threat as at no time since unthinking colonials almost shot them out.

So, The Citizen welcomes the release of a new parliamentary report which calls for a ban on captive lion breeding in this country.

The report finds captive lion breeding has no conservation value and that there is “no evidence” the industry is well-run or regulated, or that it contributes more positively to our country than negatively.

The reality is that, aside from parts of Asia, the world is increasingly repulsed by hunting and countries which encourage it – and particularly where captive-bred animals, like lions, are used as targets – could find their economies damaged by tourist boycotts.

That’s reason enough to ban the practice.

