 
menu
Editorials 12.11.2018 09:00 am

Zuma’s legal bind is a signal to others

Former president Jacob Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma.

A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria rejected Zuma’s application for leave to appeal against its decision that he personally pay his legal costs.

It has always stuck in the throats of honest South African taxpayers that civil servants and politicians accused of wrongdoing have been able to rub salt into those wounds by using government money to mount their legal defences.

One of the worst in that respect has been former president Jacob Zuma, who is well-known for his “Stalingrad strategy” when it comes to keeping legal reckoning at bay.

(It’s referred to as Stalingrad after the street-by-street, house-by-house fighting by Russian troops to keep the Germans from taking that city in World War II. Eventually the Germans were worn down and defeated.)

Zuma and his various expensive legal teams have fought interdict by interdict and application by application, trying to triumph against the law of the land.

However, he is now in the last trench and almost out of legal ammunition. A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria rejected his application for leave to appeal against its decision that he personally pay his legal costs – and on a punitive scale, too.

The only way he can now avoid “paying back the money” – for his string of court actions against former public protector Thuil Madonsela’s state capture report – is to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal or the Constitutional Court. Legal experts don’t believe he would succeed in either case.

This is good news because it is comeuppance for a man at the centre of the state capture morass who has repeatedly shown contempt not only for the judicial system, which he tried to pervert on several occasions, but also for the people. Under his tenure, South Africa went backwards and people suffered.

This should be a warning to other accused state officials that they could end up being personally liable for their legal costs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zuma files ‘permanent stay of prosecution’ papers 16.11.2018
WATCH: Zuma’s protection vehicle damaged while Zuma ‘handed out’ pamphlets 16.11.2018
If you don’t vote for ANC, this country will be taken away from you, says Zuma 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.