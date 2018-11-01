 
Editorials 1.11.2018 09:15 am

Nice try, ANC integrity committee, better luck next time, eh

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu returns to make representations to the Life Esidimeni Arbitration Hearings in Parktown, 24 January 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise



The ANC’s PEC once again opted to place party and comrades first, with the country in a very distant last place.

One wonders what evil you would have to do as a loyal ANC party member to be expelled from the organisation.

Clearly, it would have to be something on the lines of committing a murder on national television … at least judging by the way the organisation is handling the current slew of allegations of corruption, looting, maladministration – and even sexual misconduct – against some of its senior members.

The focus this week was on the ANC’s Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), which decided to go against the recommendations of its own “integrity committee” that three politicians be barred from holding public office and that they be stripped of their ANC membership, albeit only for a temporary period.

Former health MEC Brian Hlongwa – who is at the centre of allegations, being investigated by the Hawks, that he benefited from a R1.2 billion corrupt tender scandal – resigned his position as ANC provincial chief whip as the integrity committee results came out.

The PEC accepted his resignation, but said it would not remove his ANC membership, nor his membership of the PEC.

The PEC made a similar decision about another former health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, who has been accused of being responsible for the deaths of 144 patients in the Life Esidimeni scandal.

Finally, the PEC also refused to strip former Emfuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng of his membership. Mofokeng stepped down as mayor after reports that he had been sexually grooming a teenage girl.

The PEC remarked that its primary responsibility was to “protect the image of the organisation and restore public confidence” in it.

It added that “this matter has taken a toll on both the organisation and the individuals concerned”.

Those comments showed where the ANC’s priorities lie in terms of combating corruption, incompetence and misbehaviour.

In a nutshell: party and comrades first; country last.

