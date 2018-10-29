Listen to SA on e-tolls, Cyril

South African taxpayers have been so battered by corruption, theft and waste that they are punch drunk.

But it still hurts to know that if the government and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) had listened to suggestions for alternative ways to fund the improved Gauteng freeway system, the R20 billion project would have been paid off by the end of this year.

Activist organisation Outa claims if the authorities had added 10 cents per litre to the fuel levy – and “ringfenced” it for use on the Gauteng highways – the debt would have been almost gone by now.

Instead, government decided that “electronic open road tolling” was the system they wanted – and they have stuck to that plan, come hell or high water … or civil disobedience.

The compliance rate on e-tolls is currently about 25%, meaning three out of every four vehicles are not paying.

This has meant Sanral has been unable to pay back its loans for the roads, interest has been accumulating and, last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced a R5.8 billion temporary bailout.

The e-tolls decision has affected not only Sanral’s creditworthiness in international eyes, but also in the country as a whole.

Given the negative impacts – and the rebellion among Gauteng motorists – it is amazing that the ANC is still sticking to its guns … well, at least Mboweni is, even if Gauteng premier David Makhura is adamant e-tolls will go. Could it be, we can legitimately wonder, that the ANC has some sort of vested interest in the whole project, and especially the electronic collection part?

Why else would the party defend a system that sends billions of rands outside the borders? Why would it risk alienating millions of potential voters? It is time, President Ramaphosa, to really listen to your people.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.