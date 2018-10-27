It’s crunch time in two big matches

What to watch this afternoon? Rugby or soccer? The Currie Cup final between the Sharks and Western Province in Cape Town? Or the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium between rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs?

Two of South Africa’s greatest sporting spectacles play out this afternoon.

Chiefs haven’t held bragging rights in this fixture since 2014. Just two points separate the two giants in the standings, with Pirates sitting ahead of their rivals in second place. Derby fever has gripped the fans, with the sold-out signs going up shortly after tickets went on sale.

There’s been much criticism of the watered-down Currie Cup this season, but if last weekend’s two semifinals are anything to go by, we should be in for a treat in a repeat of last year’s final.

Province, the defending champions, are undefeated this season. However, they were given a huge scare after having to book their place in today’s final with an extra-time victory over the Bulls last weekend. The Sharks, who have only lost to Province this season, had an equally bruising encounter against the Lions in the semifinals.

The two sides have met nine times for the title since 1984, with Province holding the edge with five victories. They’ve also won two of the last three.

Let’s hope for plenty of tries in Cape Town, and goals galore at FNB Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.