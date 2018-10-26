Heeding those in pain can save lives

We routinely ask people we know, “How are you?” But we seldom listen to the perfunctory reply … or even ask the question again.

“Are you really all right?” is a question that could save lives.

Many of those who take their own lives might not have done it had they had someone to listen to their anguish, someone who cared.

That’s the sad conversation many are having in the wake of the death of popular music artist HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula), the stage name of Jabulani Tsambo.

Although the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, many of his friends believe he committed suicide.

Despite his talent, his success and his popularity, he was by all accounts deeply tormented by depression. He tried to kill himself three times in 2015 alone.

Depression and anxiety seem to be on the rise.

Perhaps it’s because of our high-pressure, 21st-century lives.

Another reality is that depression in the black community is not only growing, but it’s seldom talked about openly.

All of us need to pay more attention to those around us, those who may be hurting.

And don’t be afraid to ask: are you sure you’re okay?

