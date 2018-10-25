Leagues teach ANC a lesson on graft

One reason state capture progressed as far as it did was that there were many people who knew what was going on but did nothing. And most of those who were aware of the looting were ANC members.

Yet, the organisation itself has sung with amazing harmony in either looking the other way, or in covering up the misdeeds.

So it is refreshing to see that the ANC Women’s League and the party’s Youth League in Limpopo have broken ranks to demand that those involved in the VBS debacle – and particularly those who illegally invested municipal funds with the bank – should face the chop immediately.

They have broken ranks because the central organs of the ANC have kicked for touch on the issue, using the same hymn sheet to say they will react after the internal “integrity committee” has completed its investigations.

Leaving aside for a moment the bizarre image of an ANC that has anything to do with integrity, let’s remind the organisation that, after its conference in December last year, it was decided that any party member accused of corruption or theft would be immediately suspended.

It’s good to see the province has a better memory than the national leadership.

