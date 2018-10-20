Despite all, long live the Currie Cup

This season’s diluted Currie Cup format has drawn heavy criticism, with many saying the world’s oldest provincial rugby competition has lost its shine as a result of the tinkering.

The organisers find themselves between a rock and a hard place. In the past, they were criticised for having started the competition while the Super Rugby competition was still on. The Lions were particularly hard done by in previous seasons as they were still involved in the Super Rugby playoffs while the opening rounds of the Currie Cup was playing out.

This year the organisers, juggling the Super Rugby, the Rugby Championship, and the end-of-year tour international fixture list, opted for the seven teams to play each other once, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

Despite some average crowd attendances, the organisers have got it right with the country’s top-four teams making the playoffs. And the rugby has been pretty good to watch.

This evening, the in-form Western Province, unbeaten in all six matches this season, host the Blue Bulls, while the Sharks, having lost just once, entertain the Golden Lions in the earlier game in Durban. With respect to the other three teams – the Pumas, Cheetahs and Griquas – the best four teams are in the semifinals.

Long live the Currie Cup. Let the fireworks begin.

