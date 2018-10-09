Commuters are the big losers in Prasa saga

Sadly, the people who will always lose out in the stand-off between the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) are the commuters.

They put their lives at risk each day when they get on a train, especially if security concerns have not been properly addressed, and their reliability on transport is seriously compromised if they are left high and dry if Prasa fails to adhere to conditions imposed on it by the regulator.

Prasa had to get a high court ruling late on Sunday to avoid its safety permit being pulled. However, RSR assured all commuters there would be no interruption to the train service and Metrorail and long-distance passenger services would run as normal.

But the spat is far from over. Prasa and the regulator are expected to meet on Thursday in court.

Prasa’s safety permit was pulled in August, but it was issued a temporary safety permit until it took measures to improve the situation. Last week, more than 300 people were injured in the Van Riebeeck Park Station crash, where a passenger train hit a stationary one.

“The RSR’s decision came as a result of the accident that took place on October 4, 2018 and was further informed by the fact that Prasa Rail cannot demonstrate that it has the ability, commitment and resources to properly assess and effectively control the risks arising from its railway operations,” RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams said.

“These accidents, irrespective of the magnitude, point to major risks within Prasa’s operations and could have dire consequences.”

The Democratic Alliance’s shadow transport minister, Manny de Freitas, blamed Prasa for the impasse.

“The special operating permit was on the condition that Prasa take measures to change the situation – and basically it has done nothing about it.”

People depend on trains to get to and from work. This needs to be urgently attended to before it affects more than two million commuters.

