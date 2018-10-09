 
Editorials 9.10.2018 09:40 am

Supra now truly out in the cold

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Everyone is curious to see what his next step is, as his decision to quit leaves him further isolated from power.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo finds himself in the political wilderness.

It was revealed yesterday the ANC provincial chairperson quit the party’s provincial task team in North West. The team was formed earlier this year to replace the disbanded provincial executive committee in the province, with Premier Job Mokgoro announced as convener and Keneitswe Mosenogi as coordinator.

The reason the task team was formed was to “strengthen the ANC’s capacity ahead of elections in 2019”, with it working with ANC structures in guiding the provincial government in building an election campaign.

Violent protests in North West earlier this year forced Mahumapelo into “early retirement” as premier after President Cyril Ramaphosa put his government under administration. Disgruntled members of the community and ANC supporters adopted the #SupraMustFall mantra as they grew sick and tired of him being linked to corruption, allegedly involving deals with the controversial Gupta family.

“As a member, he can decide to accept or decline the responsibility but it’s our responsibility and that of the national executive committee to engage further and understand,” said Mosenogi.

His decision to quit leaves him further isolated from power. Everyone is curious to see what his next step is.

