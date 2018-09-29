One of the most strange and, therefore, most interesting relationships at the moment in South African politics is that between the EFF and the DA’s black mayors in Gauteng.

In theory, they would appear to inhabit opposite ends of the political spectrum: One an outspoken populist party with great admiration for current and past socialist failures; the other a supposedly liberal party resting on the principles of democracy and free enterprise.

Yet, in Tshwane and Johannesburg, mayors Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba enjoy more than cordial relations with the EFF … and the ANC, which is so powerful everywhere else in the country, can often do little other than look on from the municipal sidelines.

This week, Msimanga looked as confident as he ever has done as he warded off an ANC-launched no-confidence vote in council, because the EFF councillors abstained from voting and thereby deprived the ANC of the numbers it needed to oust the mayor.

Maybe the EFF and DA personalities all get along together … or maybe there is serious horse-trading going on behind closed doors in the cities. We suspect the latter, given the nature of politics in this country.

But, we’re loathe to criticise because, coalition or not, things are working in Tshwane and Joburg.

