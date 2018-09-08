 
menu
Editorials 8.9.2018 08:40 am

Zondo must be firm with the Guptas

Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

The public are tired of hearing how different rules are applied to the Guptas. South Africans are restless.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo finds himself between a rock and a hard place at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

He must make a judgment next week on whether the Guptas can cross-examine witnesses of the inquiry via a video link, or risk the possibility of them not being involved at all and, therefore, drawing criticism for having a “limping conclusion” to the inquiry. If he does rule in the Guptas’ favour, his powers are limited as he has no jurisdiction outside the country.

Zondo this week accused the Guptas of wanting to enjoy the benefits of South Africa’s legal system without subjecting themselves to its processes.

“They want participation in this commission to be on their terms – either we go to them or use a video link. Do they have a legal reason not to come back to South Africa?” Zondo asked.

The public are tired of hearing how different rules are applied to the Guptas. South Africans are restless.

Zondo needs to be firm in his decision.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No reason Duduzane can’t testify at commission – Zondo 7.9.2018
Guptas should come to SA to clear their names – Zondo 7.9.2018
Guptas shouldn’t be allowed to cross-examine witnesses, inquiry hears 6.9.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.