Let’s hope action is taken against Gupta cronies

Another day, another Gupta scandal. Yesterday, the Sunday Times reported the CIA alerted SA to the Gupta family’s nuclear danger in 2009, but nothing was done.

The Sunday newspaper reported that the alert resulted in an investigation by SA intelligence agencies that concluded the Guptas were a threat to national security.

It is alleged former intelligence agency bosses Gibson Njenje and Moe Shaik had several meetings with ex-president Jacob Zuma, but gave up after they realised “he would not act on their warnings”.

The US’s interest was reportedly sparked from the Guptas intention to acquire interests in uranium mining. Later, it became clear the Guptas were hoping to benefit from an expensive nuclear deal with Russia.

“The Americans wanted to know why the Guptas are interested in mining uranium. Naturally we were interested,” said Njenje.

Guptas’ scandals and claims of their involvement with Zuma and company is nothing new. With the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture entering its third week, we will no doubt hear of more dodgy deals and approaches.

While the inquiry is expected to carry on for up to two years, let’s hope we are able to get to the bottom of it sooner rather than later. And that the necessary action is taken.

