 
menu
Editorials 29.8.2018 08:50 am

Treat the moms suffering after baby swap better

The mother of one of the babies that was switched at birth at a Boksburg hospital poses for a picture at her home in Vosloorus, 27 August 2018. The two babies were switched at birth 8 years ago and are waiting to hear about a settlement after suing the health department. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The mother of one of the babies that was switched at birth at a Boksburg hospital poses for a picture at her home in Vosloorus, 27 August 2018. The two babies were switched at birth 8 years ago and are waiting to hear about a settlement after suing the health department. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

People, no matter their social status, do not deserve to be treated like this.

You would have to have a heart of stone not to be moved by our story this week about two mothers, who were the innocent victims of government medical incompetence when their babies were switched at birth eight years ago.

The women, amazingly, not only know of each other, they get together twice a month, so each can see their “real” child being raised by someone else.

This is because, in its infinite wisdom, the Child Court hearing the case four years ago decided it would be best for the children if they continued to be brought up by the mother who brought them home from hospital.

The children can only make a decision about who they want their mother to be when they turn 18.

There is hope that the tragic story might one day have a happy ending because the children have got to know each other and could one day become almost real siblings.

But that little ray of light does little to change the fact that this avoidable tragedy is yet another example of how government – in this case, the Gauteng department of health – yet again abuses the most vulnerable people in society: young black mothers.

One of the women was told by uncaring hospital staff that she was “mad” when they gave her a boy, but she remembers giving birth to a girl.

When the mothers brought in a lawyer to fight their case for compensation, government admitted liability and earlier this year promised a “down payment” of R100 000.

No one will be surprised to hear that even that token amount has not been paid. Nobody knows where the problem lies.

People, no matter their social status, do not deserve to be treated like this.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two mothers’ eight years of baby swap heartbreak 28.8.2018
Reversing baby swap will affect well-being 2.6.2014
Centre to probe baby swap case 28.5.2014

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.