Editorials 22.8.2018 08:40 am

Contemptuous Mosola must be fired forthwith

Tshwane City Manager Mr Moeketsi Mosola and Tshwane's Executive Mayor, Solly Msimanga are seen during a press briefing at Tshwane House, 15 August 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Apart from his obvious contempt for our judicial system, it is also pointless, in our view, telling him to do his job properly because he clearly cannot do so.

Surprise, surprise. Tshwane’s in-deep-trouble municipal manager, Moeketsi Mosola, has pulled the race card as a response to the latest allegations against him of incompetence or wrongdoing.

Not only that, shadowy “disgruntled white people” have – according to a post he made on Facebook – been paying journalists to write lies about him. The reports he is rubbishing relate to an allegedly irregular contract he undertook with a company called GladAfrica, which offers engineering consultancy services and has already pocketed more than R250 million of ratepayer money. According to Mosola, he is being targeted for awarding the work to GladAfrica because “an Afrikaner firm” lost out on the deal.

While not wanting to comment on that specific case, we note that his Facebook outburst came as the High Court in Pretoria slapped him with a six-month suspended jail sentence for deliberately flouting a court order in another procurement scandal in the city.

We ask whether any person who shows such obvious contempt for our judicial system can have any credibility whatsoever.

It is also pointless, in our view, telling Mosola to do his job properly because he clearly cannot do so.

He is a liability to the City of Tshwane and needs to be fired forthwith.

