 
menu
Editorials 17.8.2018 10:15 am

NPA just needs a decent boss; there has to be more than one Thuli around

Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Supplied

Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Supplied

Thuli Madonsela has clearly indicated she does not want the job.

Much as we admire former public protector Thuli Madonsela, it is a sad sign of the state of mind of the country that many people want her to take over the position of national director of public prosecutions from which Shaun Abrahams has just been ousted.

It is sad because we have so few real role models for honesty that we elevate Madonsela to almost saint-like status and imbue her with superpowers – the sort needed to drag a country back from the brink of corruption and state capture.

She has clearly indicated she does not want that job. While some may be disappointed, we agree whole-heartedly with her. She still wants to, and clearly can make a difference to this country in many areas, so we would rather she pursues those ideas.

The reality is also that it does not need Superwoman Madonsela to sort out the National Prosecuting Authority.

All it needs is a person of integrity and efficiency, who puts justice above all else. Someone who is prepared to do the top prosecutor’s job the way it should be done … on behalf of the country and not individuals.

We hope that such a person will not be long in coming.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sorry, SA – Thuli has no interest in being the next NPA boss 16.8.2018
Thuli Madonsela is engaged! 25.7.2018
Thuli Madonsela, Mezut Ozil add wrinkles to Trevor Noah’s Africa World Cup joke 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.