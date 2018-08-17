NPA just needs a decent boss; there has to be more than one Thuli around

Much as we admire former public protector Thuli Madonsela, it is a sad sign of the state of mind of the country that many people want her to take over the position of national director of public prosecutions from which Shaun Abrahams has just been ousted.

It is sad because we have so few real role models for honesty that we elevate Madonsela to almost saint-like status and imbue her with superpowers – the sort needed to drag a country back from the brink of corruption and state capture.

She has clearly indicated she does not want that job. While some may be disappointed, we agree whole-heartedly with her. She still wants to, and clearly can make a difference to this country in many areas, so we would rather she pursues those ideas.

The reality is also that it does not need Superwoman Madonsela to sort out the National Prosecuting Authority.

All it needs is a person of integrity and efficiency, who puts justice above all else. Someone who is prepared to do the top prosecutor’s job the way it should be done … on behalf of the country and not individuals.

We hope that such a person will not be long in coming.

