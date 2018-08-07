Proteas are doing SA proud

While many sports fans focused on the Super Rugby final involving the Lions, and the start of the 2018-19 Premiership season this weekend, the South African cricket team recorded a one-day international series win over Sri Lanka away from home without much fanfare.

The Proteas bounced back from their poor showing in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month – which they lost 2-0 – by comfortably winning the first three matches of the series by five and four wickets in Dambullah, and by 78 runs in Kandy.

South Africa, ranked third – five places above their hosts – were expected to win the series as Sri Lanka’s form in the 50-over game has not been great over the last two years, but after the manner in which they folded in the Test series there were doubts hanging over Faf du Plessis’ team.

Having said that, the wickets prepared for the opening three matches of the series have actually suited the bounce of the South African bowlers, more than the customary spin-friendly conditions.

That South Africa managed to clinch the series with two matches still to play in the five-match series makes the achievement even more noteworthy.

It’s just less than 10 months to next year’s World Cup in England and Wales. Long may the results continue for the men in green.

