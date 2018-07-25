The two faces of the Brics summit

The 10th Brics summit, which begins today in Sandton, might be dismissed by cynics as yet another talkshop and public relations bunfight. But that view would be not only simplistic, it would be incorrect.

More than 1 000 government representatives and business people from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will attend the summit. Heads of state Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Michel Temer, and Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

And, even before the official proceedings have got under way, the deal making has already begun, including an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that agreements in principle covering possible investments in South Africa from China – totalling $14.7 billion (about R195 billion) – have been reached.

Many South Africans have grown up with the idea that “the West” is where our national interests naturally lie. In part this is a heritage of colonialism; in part because we share the same language, English, as the big Western nations, the United States and the UK. Also, that belief was helped along by the fact that, in the past, “non-aligned” was a term which effectively meant “anti-West”.

The world has changed remarkably in the past three decades, though, and the Brics bloc seeks to offer an alternative global economic relationship which aims at empowering developing countries. It is in our interest to cultivate these links, if for nothing more than they give us other options for our trade and exports. This is especially crucial now, as the US government – under a president who believes Africa consists of “s***hole” countries – has imposed extra tariffs on some of our exports there, threatening South African jobs.

At the same time, we need to be very aware of the danger that the other, powerful members of Brics could become our future colonisers and exploiters.

