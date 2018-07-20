 
menu
Editorials 20.7.2018 08:40 am

Did the ANC try to keep an unwelcome Present under wraps?

The scene of an attempted cash in transit robbery on Atlas road in Boksburg, 5 July 2018. One of the suspects was shot dead and a guard injured during the shootout. This robbery attempt took place exactly one block away from a recent CIT robbery in which two cash vans were blown up and robbed. Picture: Neil McCartney

The scene of an attempted cash in transit robbery on Atlas road in Boksburg, 5 July 2018. One of the suspects was shot dead and a guard injured during the shootout. This robbery attempt took place exactly one block away from a recent CIT robbery in which two cash vans were blown up and robbed. Picture: Neil McCartney

If Joburg’s mayor could find out about the arrest and Present’s ANC connection, how could the ANC itself not be aware of the matter?

There are some curious aspects to the case of Errol Velile Present, the ANC Luthuli House staffer who was arrested for alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist.

Firstly, the arrest was brought to light by one of the ANC’s political opponents – the Democratic Alliance mayor of Joburg, Herman Mashaba.

If he could find out about the arrest and Present’s ANC connection, how could the ANC itself not be aware of the matter?

Was the organisation trying, initially at least, to cover up wrongdoing in its ranks?

Secondly, the almost indecent haste with which the ANC fired Present – within hours of Mashaba going public about the arrest – strongly suggests that the party flouted its own labour relations legislation.

How could the man possibly have been disciplined in a legally correct way in such a short time?

That seems to indicate a disdain for due process from the organisation which is running the country. That is worrying indeed.

South Africans need to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

Moreover, it is curious that the ANC did not act with such alacrity when others within its ranks were accused, or even convicted, of criminal behaviour.

Clearly, when it comes to the ANC, not all are equal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Boots on the ground is not a solution to fight crime 21.7.2018
A lesson of how penny stupid and pound foolish our government can be 21.7.2018
A fuel protest is understandable – but probably in vain 20.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.