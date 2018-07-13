Solly Msimanga’s moral high ground is full of holes

In his ducking and diving, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga was every centimetre the politician this week as he sought to explain away how the Democratic Alliance (DA) administration could appoint a fitness instructor to a R1 million-a-year position in the city.

He may not have realised it, but he sounded just like his opponents in the ANC.

For the first time, Msimanga admitted that the appointment of Stefan de Villiers had been a “political” one – a rationalisation he did not use earlier this year when trying to explain away how Marietha Aucamp came to be appointed as his chief of staff, despite the fact she lacked the required university level qualification for her post. (Aucamp has since resigned.)

So, Mr Mayor, how does “political appointment” differ, in any way, shape or form, from cadre deployment, a practice for which you and your party have, correctly, been lambasting the ANC for years?

Here is another question: given that this is a political appointment, in the interests of a political party, should the ratepayers of the City of Tshwane have to foot the bill?

In saying you want to consider a new recruitment process for “political appointments”, you are acknowledging the current human resources system does not suit you.

Not only that, but the implied threat to those who “leaked” the allegedly “confidential” information about the De Villiers appointment is more political speak. There should be no issues of confidentiality when it comes to public money and how it is spent.

It is disappointing that a party – and a mayor – that claims to be opposed to the evils of “cadre deployment” – which has wrecked many municipalities across the country – should find themselves mired in this controversy.

If you want to occupy to moral high ground, then stop digging it out from under you.

