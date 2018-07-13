 
Kevin Anderson serves up a lesson for SA

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in their men's singles quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

He should be celebrated because, in winning a classic ‘David and Goliath’ match, he reminds South Africans of their potential as a nation.

The joke doing the rounds on Wednesday afternoon was that there were one-and-a-half South Africans playing tennis on court number one at the world’s most famous tournament, Wimbledon.

The half was Swiss superstar Roger Federer, whose mother was born in South Africa. The one was Kevin Anderson, born and bred in this country.

But there were no half measures during the titanic match between them as Anderson produced the best tennis of his career to come from behind to turn a twoset deficit into a three-set triumph.

The win sent Anderson into today’s semifinals.

It was a moment to savour for all sports fans. The match was a classic “David and Goliath”, with Anderson displaying the true never-say-die determination of a champion.

In that he did his country proud.

There are those who will claim he is not enough of a South African because he lives in the US and because of the controversies over him representing this country in international events. The reality is, had he stayed in SA, he would not be where he is.

Still, Anderson should be celebrated because he reminds South Africans of their potential as a nation.

