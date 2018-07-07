The Lions’ top spot is in jeopardy

The Lions’ Super Rugby defeat to the Sharks last weekend may have put their destiny beyond their control.

The Lions lead the South African Conference with 41 points – three ahead of the Jaguares and nine ahead of the Sharks. However, the Lions, who have played an extra game, have a bye this weekend and will be watching the Bulls against Jaguares fixture at Loftus this afternoon with keen interest.

A win for the Jaguares in Pretoria and a victory over the Sharks in Durban next weekend would mean they would end as the SA Conference winners and be guaranteed a home quarterfinal. That scenario would leave the Lions fighting it out for a wildcard spot and probably a trip to New Zealand to face one of the in-form Kiwi outfits.

However, should the Jaguares lose one of their remaining two fixtures and the Lions take the points against the Bulls at Ellis Park next weekend, it would mean they are still in the running to top the local conference and host a semifinal.

The Sharks are not completely out of it, as victories over the Stormers in Cape Town today and the Jaguares next week could mean they slip in the back door.

Should make for an interesting two weeks of rugby.

