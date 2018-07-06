There’s a good chance of a first-time World Cup winner

At the start of the World Cup a few weeks ago, no one could have predicted the eight teams that have fought their way into the quarterfinals.

The early exits of perennial performers Portugal, Argentina, Spain and Germany have resulted in some surprise quarterfinalists, most notably hosts Russia, who started the tournament ranked the lowest of the 32 nations at No 70.

There’s no denying that one half of the draw is considerably tougher than the other, with France up against Uruguay this afternoon and then Belgium facing five-time winners Brazil in the evening match for a place in the semifinals. Uruguay’s overall balanced performances, especially at the back, have everyone talking but the French flair is something to behold when on display.

Many fans believe the winner of the Brazil and Belgium quarterfinal will go all the way, but can you discount the other half of the draw?

England, who won their first penalty shoot-out at a World Cup in their fourth attempt after three heartbreaks dating back to 1990, face Sweden tomorrow, while Russia will be hoping to continue relying on home support when they square off against Croatia in the evening game tomorrow.

Of the remaining countries in the tournament, only Brazil have won the title this century, with France (1998), England (1966) and Uruguay (1930 and 1950) the others to have lifted the trophy.

Will Russia 2018 provide a first-time winner?

