Being a student is working for some

Does the name Sibongile Mani ring a bell? She’s the 28-year-old Walter Sisulu University student who shot to fame last year for allegedly spending R818 000 of more than R14 million erroneously paid into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Sowetan yesterday reported that she is still being funded by NSFAS. According to the newspaper, the scheme has granted her about R100 000 more to keep studying for a national accounting diploma – a course that reportedly costs between R52 000 and R90 000 per year, with the added costs for books, transport and accommodation.

The Eastern Cape student, who made headlines last year for allegedly spending close to R1 million on lavish parties, smartphones, imported hair pieces, and designer clothes in less than three months, made her second appearance on Monday at the East London Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft. The case was postponed for pre-trial to July 24.

If you listen to to her fellow Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania colleague Vusi Mahlangu, Mani was being funded because she was still a good student.

Really? Well, that makes the reasoning an easier pill to swallow. With terms and conditions like these, it makes you wish you were a student again…

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.