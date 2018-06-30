Nepotism casts a long and dark shadow

Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga has been cleared of wrongdoing in the appointment of Marietha Aucamp as his chief of staff, despite the fact she did not meet the minimum requirements for the position.

The Aucamp investigation is a positive development for SA’s entire system of local government – because it sets a precedent in terms of transparency – but there are still aspects of the affair which are worrying.

The report, compiled by Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola, has pointed fingers at almost everyone involved – except Msimanga.

He found Aucamp guilty of falsely claiming she had a BTech degree – something she still denies. Also, it appears from the report that the people blamed for the mess were officials in Tshwane’s human resources department.

According to Mosola, these officials not only “did not follow procedures and policies” but they “actively sidestepped” the city’s requirements for appointments.

Aucamp was formerly the Democratic Alliance chief whip in the Pretoria council and as the first DA mayor of the city, Msimanga should have been more cautious in her appointment, given that it was wholly of a political nature. He should have distanced himself more than he did, we believe.

There is, of course, no evidence to suggest that the municipal officials have been thrown under the bus by the inquiry but looking at it from their perspective, we wonder about the unseen and subtle pressures people like them are under from their superiors, especially in government.

A similar ethical issue arose this week in relation to Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib and his forwarding of a financial support application by a student who is a friend of his son.

People in top positions, whether in government or academia, must always go out of their way to avoid being tainted by the shadow of nepotism.

