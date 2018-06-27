 
menu
Editorials 27.6.2018 08:50 am

The doctor will NOT see you now

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

We agree with Motsoaledi that the current system has to be reformed, but we cannot run the risk of alienating the doctors on whom the whole system relies.

The fightback against the ANC government’s proposed National Health Insurance scheme appears to have begun. This week, the South African Private Practitioners’ Forum warned that one aspect of the NHI proposals – the capping of doctors’ fees – would see a mass exodus of doctors from the health system.

In addition, the organisation threatened legal action should its members be forced to work at fixed rates. It is still not clear how the NHI will function, but indications are that patients will go to NHI-accredited doctors and the NHI will pay those doctors in a similar way to how medical aids currently remunerate them. Many private doctors already charge “out of medical aid” rates and are unlikely to agree to their fees being lowered even further by the NHI.

The Forum has about 3 000 members and its pronouncements – especially about the future of the health system – should be taken very seriously indeed.

According to Dr Nicholas Burger, healthcare consulting analyst at Frost & Sullivan, the threat by the private doctors could plunge our medical sector further into crisis, given the shortage of doctors is already impacting on both government and private healthcare.

The NHI, in its current format, takes an unashamedly socialist approach to medicine, with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi saying the rich will subsidise the poor and the healthy will subsidise the sick. In countries in Northern Europe, this works, because they are wealthy and have a vast tax base. South Africa is the opposite.

We agree with Motsoaledi that the current system has to be reformed and medical care made more equitable. However, we cannot run the risk of alienating the very practitioners on whom the whole system relies.

To do so would be to cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face. Without aneasthetic.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Boots on the ground is not a solution to fight crime 21.7.2018
A lesson of how penny stupid and pound foolish our government can be 21.7.2018
A fuel protest is understandable – but probably in vain 20.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.