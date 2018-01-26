; Give Masekelas space to grieve – The Citizen
 
Give Masekelas space to grieve

FILE PIC: Hugh Masekela, speaks at a special event to give congratulations to Lira and MiCasa on being invited to perform at President Obamaâ€™s inaugural ball, as well as to himself on being nominated for his second Grammy Award. 16 January 2013. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The man has already given so much of himself, both personally and through his music, and now his family should be allowed to mourn his loss without the glare of publicity.

It is only fair that musical legend Hugh Masekela be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

Bra Hugh was always a family man and would have always been conscious of the strains that would have been placed on his family because he was a star. It is the price that all those who are famous have to pay.

We, the public, help make them who they are and we then demand our pound of their flesh.

So, we should now allow him to rest in peace. But that does not mean we will forget him, nor will we fail to celebrate his life and his music.

A number of events and concerts will honour his melodies and give thanks for his life in the way that only South Africans can.

And he will live on, in the young musicians he has inspired over the years and in the influence he has had on their music.

Their music – and the African sounds Bra Hugh so loved and defended – will be his living memorial.

Hugh Masekela to be laid to rest at private funeral service

