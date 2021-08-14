The gist of Ramaphosa’s testimony was that the truth should not be sought from him
William Saunderson-Meyer
Ramaphosa the Resistance Rambo spoke of ‘lapses’,’errors’ and ‘system failures’, but not a single name attached to a single person, not once.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. EPA-EFE/SUMAYZ HISHAM / POOL